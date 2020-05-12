Jeanette Mary Andreae
Jeanette Mary (nee Cook) Andreae was born July 26, 1939 in Chicago, Ill., to Mr. and Mrs. James W. (Virginia Sabourin) Cook. On Thursday, May 7, 2020 she was born to eternal life at Morris Hospital, after bravely battling breathing issues for many years which she refused to let limit her activity or gentle spirit.
She attended Mendota, IL, Chicago, IL, Galesburg, IL, and Rock Island, IL grade schools, and graduated from Rock Island Senior High School, Rock Island, in 1957.
Jeanette then attended and graduated from Moline Lutheran School of Nursing, Moline, IL, in 1960. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 51 years. She worked at Moline Lutheran Hospital in the Obstetric department for eight years, and at Dr. O.W. Koivans office, Moline, IL, for three years. In 1972, she moved to Morris, IL, where she started working on the Medical/Surgery floor, and then transferred to the ICU department in 1978. Most of the rest of her career was spent working the 11 to 7 shift in ICU, and as a relief 11 to 7 House Supervisor. In 2001, Jeanette retired from full time employment and started working Morris Hospital Registry in the Cardiac Rehab Department.
In 1962, Jeanette married George Franklin Sproul, and they had a son together, Rodney Jay Sproul, born May 3, 1967. They were divorced January 14, 1969.
Jeanette then met and married Raymond Rodell Andreae in 1976. The wedding occurred on June 25, 1976. At this time two more children were added to the family, Bruce Edward Andreae and Karen Rae Andreae, who were 16 years and 12 years old.
Jeanette loved her grandchildren, Katie, Erin, and Shannon. Then, three great grandchildren were added: Elijah, Miranda and Madison. She enjoyed camping with them and her husband. Many of her pastime activities and hobbies were incorporated with the people she loved to be with.
She also loved looking through a camera and seeing the beauty of flowers and nature close up. With the use of her computer, she made her pleasures a permanent place in her memories. She was creative in many ways with sewing, knitting, cooking and writing. She loved pleasing her friends and family with gifts of her creativity.
One of her greatest pleasures in her life was her profession. She loved nursing with a passion and felt her God was with her, guiding her and helping her through her work and the personnel tough times in her life. Another one was camping and traveling. She and her husband Ray took trips every year while working and covered most of the United States.
Her husband of many years now, Raymond Rodell Andreae, has been a true companion, a close and loyal friend, but mostly the love she has always desired. Jeanette has had many friends in her lifetime, but some will remain special to her always; Sandra Jean Larson-Reese, Karenlea Jacobson-Kretch, Gloria Jean White-VanSickle, Virginia Searle-Pippert, Margorie Reiling-Naugle, Eileen Isacson-Smith, Marilyn Larson, her monthly nursing classmates, Morris Hospital coworkers, and Lisa's Café coffee group.
She is preceded in death by her father, James W. Cook; her mother, Virginia M. Cook; and a brother, James H. Cook.
Due to the current situation regarding public gatherings, Jeanette's family has decided to postpone her services until her family and friends can gather at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris, to properly celebrate her life. Cremation rites have been accorded and the burial of her urn will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Friends in Christ Lutheran Church, (www.ficlc.org), 1338 Clay St, Morris, IL 60450 would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to visit Jeanette's Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com to view her Memorial video, leave a condolence, or share a favorite memory or story.
For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 12, 2020.