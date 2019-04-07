Jeanne A. Henderson



Born: October 19, 1948



Died: April 3, 2019



Jeanne A. Henderson, 70, of Morris, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Regency Care of Morris. She was born October 19, 1948 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Gene and Mary (Loel) Darnold.



Raised and educated in Robinson, Illinois, Jeanne earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University. In 1970, Jeanne began her teaching career in Lawrenceville, IL, teaching high school art, later teaching in Sesser, IL. She taught language arts in Morris District 54 from 1980 until her retirement in 2007. Jeanne married David Henderson on July 5, 1980.



Jeanne enjoyed cooking, doing yard work, and decorating, but her true love was spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Kathryn (Eric) Wade and son, Michael Henderson; one sister, Deb (Carl) Wilkey; one brother-in-law, Joseph (Maria) Henderson; two nieces, Brooke (James) Patel and Lindsey (BJ) Rotz; a great-niece, Addison Rotz and great-nephew, Ripken Rotz.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and her mother- and father-in-law.



Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, with Father Ed Howe, CR as Presider. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.