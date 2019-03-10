Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
455 W. Southmor Road
Morris, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine Marie Mitchell


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeannine Marie Mitchell Obituary
Jeannine Marie Mitchell

Born: September 4, 1966

Died: March 8, 2019

Jeannine Marie Mitchell, 52, of Morris, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Aurora, Illinois on September 4, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Darlene (Komes) Peters.

A resident of Morris for many years, Jeannine worked with her husband Rich at Pro Forma of Morris as office manager for over 12 years.

Jeannine is survived by her husband Rich; son, Brian Kluckhohn; daughter ,Hillary Kluckhohn; grandson, Paul David Mitchell; sister, Tammy (Wayne) Thomas; sisters-in-law, Jackie (John) Martin and Twyla (John) Staehling; and mother-in-law, Florence Mitchell.

She is preceded in death by her parents and first husband, David Kluckhohn.

A memorial service for Jeannine will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Christian Church located at 455 W. Southmor Road in Morris. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made in Jeannine's name to the First Christian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now