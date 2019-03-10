Jeannine Marie Mitchell



Born: September 4, 1966



Died: March 8, 2019



Jeannine Marie Mitchell, 52, of Morris, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Aurora, Illinois on September 4, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Darlene (Komes) Peters.



A resident of Morris for many years, Jeannine worked with her husband Rich at Pro Forma of Morris as office manager for over 12 years.



Jeannine is survived by her husband Rich; son, Brian Kluckhohn; daughter ,Hillary Kluckhohn; grandson, Paul David Mitchell; sister, Tammy (Wayne) Thomas; sisters-in-law, Jackie (John) Martin and Twyla (John) Staehling; and mother-in-law, Florence Mitchell.



She is preceded in death by her parents and first husband, David Kluckhohn.



A memorial service for Jeannine will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Christian Church located at 455 W. Southmor Road in Morris. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.



Memorials may be made in Jeannine's name to the First Christian Church.



Memorials may be made in Jeannine's name to the First Christian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.