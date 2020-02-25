|
Jerome E. Erickson
Age 77, of Morris, IL passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was born August 18, 1942 in Mindoro, WI to the late Gladys and Stanley Erickson. On April 14, 1962 he married Sharon Jones at St. John Lutheran Church in Barre Mills, WI.In addition to Sharon, his beloved wife of 58 years, Jerome is also survived by three sons, Troy, David (Julie) and Paul (Pam) Erickson; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janice (Jim) Schmitt and Melanie Bassett as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerome retired from Caterpillar Inc, after many years of service. He retired a second time a few years back from Saratoga School District, where after starting as a custodian, he became a school bus driver known to the students as "Mr. Jerry". He also served in the National Guard and Army reserves from 1960-1967.
Mr. Erickson will be remembered fondly by his loved ones as a dedicated family man. He considered himself fortunate to see all of his grandchildren reach adulthood and some start families of their own.
Visitation for Jerome Erickson will be held Thursday February 27, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 1201 W. Rt. 6 (at Deerpath Dr.) Morris. Funeral services will take place Friday February 28, 2020 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Sample Cemetery in Morris, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to the Disabled American Veterans or . For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 25, 2020