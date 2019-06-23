Jerome Joyce



Born: June 14, 1939



Died: June 19, 2019



Jerome "Jerry" Joyce, age 80, of Reddick, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1939 to the late Will and Rosella (nee Engles) Joyce. He was the youngest of four children. Jerry was raised on his family farm, attending Reddick High School and married his high school sweetheart, Janet (Meece) Joyce. They raised their four children on that same family farm. He was first and always a farmer. And raised and showed sheep. When faced with the unjust big business in his local community, he decided to take things into his own hands. Armed with a high school diploma and a take charge attitude, he was elected to township supervisor, then Kankakee County Board and finally the Illinois State Senate. He championed agricultural, environmental and local issues for his community in his 17 years as a senator. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, collecting knives and decoys. He loved good food, cooking, flowers and bird watching. He loved his Key West crew and he loved his family, friends and his community.



Surviving are one son, Patrick (Rita) Joyce of Essex; three daughters, Judy (Dennis) Forneris of Reddick, Lori (Tom) Cullen of Springfield, and Karen (Darren) Barker of Kankakee; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and newphews.



Preceding him in death were his wife, Janet; granddaughter, Katelyn Marie Joyce; grandson, Allen Forneris in infancy; brothers, William Joyce and Joseph Joyce; and sister, Patricia Stotland.



Cremation rites have been accorded.



Memorial visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2pm-5pm with memorial service at 5pm.



Inurnment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to .



For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morris Herald-News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary