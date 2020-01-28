|
Jerry Dean Heck
Age 82, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his home at The Pointe at Morris. He was born February 20, 1937, in Walnut, IL, the son of the late Robert and Margaret Lorraine (nee Gower) Heck. Jerry was a longtime Morris and Seneca area resident and also spent a few years in South Dakota with his wife, Judy (Hansen). He was a loving family man of five generations and a good friend to many.
Jerry is survived by his loving children, Darill Heck of Carrollton, GA, DeEtta Arnett of Brunswick, GA, Deanna Funte of Cornell, IL, Debra Jackson and Duane Heck, both of Morris. Many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Judith Heck (2018); his parents; his twin brother, Jack Heck; brother, Richard Heck, and sister, Bonnie Dikoff-Jacobson.
Jerry had a passion for anything to do with cars and worked many late nights in his garage. He enjoyed making go-carts and restoring antique cars, which he owned quite a few. He also enjoyed car races, car shows and drag races. He spent many weekends with his grandson; Airik, go-cart racing and they won many trophies. At the end of his life, Jerry could remember every car he owned and restored plus where he was living at the time of each one.
Jerry started at Johnson Glass as an apprentice and opened his own business in 1966. He owned Jerry's Glass and Lock until 1996 when the business was taken over by his son, Duane. He bought a house in the country and enjoyed many years of gardening and tinkering around in the garage.
All friends and relatives are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, February, 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. until a Memorial Service begins at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Chapel, 852 School Street, Morris. As it was Jerry's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. He is now with his wife, Judy, and the Lord.
We want to thank The Point at Morris for their care for Jerry and also Joliet Area Community Hospice for helping him in his last days to go in peace.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 28, 2020