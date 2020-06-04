Jerry M. Enerson
1956 - 2020
Jerry M. Enerson

Born: March 1, 1956; in Ottawa, IL

Died: May 30, 2020; in Morris, IL

Jerry M. Enerson, 64, of Morris, passed away suddenly Saturday May 30, 2020 at his home. Born March 1, 1956 in Ottawa, Illinois, he was the son of Andrew and the late Donna (Fieldcamp) Enerson.

Jerry was raised on the Vandenberg Airforce Base in California, graduating from Cabrillo High School. He spent the majority of his life living in Morris where he worked at Jefferson Smurfit as a printer. He was a Minnesota Viking fan and enjoyed throwing horseshoes, playing Frisbee and fishing.

Jerry married Renee Sandoval and they had two sons together before divorcing, however remained good friends.

Jerry is survived by his father Andrew; sons Michael and Steve (Angel) Enerson of Morris; grandchildren Austin, Bryanna and Jayden; sister Ann Smith of Florida; niece Robin and special friend and caregiver, Christina Zettek.

He is preceded in death by his mother Donna and brother Robin.

A memorial service for Jerry will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 12:30 pm. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website ucdaviscallahan.com

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial service
11:00 - 12:30 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
