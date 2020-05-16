Jesse Michael Smith
1994 - 2020
Jesse Michael Smith

Born: September 21, 1994; in Joliet, IL

Died: May 5, 2020; in Maywood, IL

Jesse Michael Smith, age 25, of Morris, passed away on May 5, 2020, at Loyola Medical Center, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Jesse was born to the union of Jesse David and Margaret Ellen (nee Buchanan) Smith. He was born in Joliet, IL and moved to Morris in 2003. He attended Nettle Creek Grade School, Morris High School and Seton Home School. Jesse was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Parish.

Jesse had an array of talents and interests. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors to the fullest, including canoeing, exploring, biking, camping, driving his yellow Mustang with the top down, or riding his Harley. He also enjoyed long boarding with his younger brothers, working on cars, dirt bikes, & hanging out with his sister. Jesse was also an avid guitar player and drummer. It gave him great joy playing with & for family and friends.

He had a great love for rescuing animals, especially dogs. Jesse's great sense of humor & zest for life were contagious & could bring a smile to your face no matter the circumstance. Family was always of great importance to Jesse, always a playful & loving father and husband to Allysha. He was always present at family events and stopped by to visit his parents & siblings almost on a daily basis. Jesse wasn't afraid of dying, he feared not living, so living is what he did. He lived well and loved so big!

Jesse's generosity in life continued after his passing when he was able to be an organ donor, saving many lives.

Jesse is survived by his loving wife of two years, Allysha (nee Hollander); his children, Nathan John McGarvey, Renner Michael Jameson O'Neal, Rohan Wilson Smith, and Stella Rae Smith; parents, Jesse and Margaret(nee Buchanan) Smith his sister Meghan Smith, two brothers Sean and Noah Smith; maternal grandparents, Marie G. Buchanan and Robert E. Buchanan; paternal grandparents, Elizabeth Smith and Jesse J. Smith; among many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

All friends and relatives are invited to a drive-thru, no contact viewing for Jesse Michael Smith from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W.Rt. 6 (at Deerpath Rd.), Morris, IL. For additional instructions, please click here http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms. Upon arrival, see the funeral assistant for further direction.

As a resultof the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services will be held privately. The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 12:15p.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/jhZuzt3W4Fw and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are. Private interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Family and friends are also invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
drive-thru, no contact viewing at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
MAY
18
Service
12:15 PM
live stream the service
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-5040
