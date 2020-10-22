Jessie Florence Petry
Born: October 12, 1933; in Cornell, IL
Died: October 17, 2020; in Morris, IL
Jessie Florence Petry, 87, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side at her home in Morris. Born October 12, 1933 in Cornell, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late James and Lucille (Utter) Elam.
Jessie was a graduate of Cornell High School, class of 1952. She married the love of her life Paul Adrian Petry on October 17, 1953, whom preceded her in death in 1977. Together they raised their family of nine children and her numerous furry family members, in the Grundy county area. Jessie worked for 30 years at the Grundy County Nursing Home as a CNA Rehabilitation Aide and was known for her out going and loving personality. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
Jessie is survived by her loving children Nora Bannon, Diana Franklin, Brian (Jill) Petry, Keith (Cindy) Petry, Kevin (Lori) Petry, Kathy (Mark) Gray, Mark (Kathleen) Petry and Kelly Petry; 22 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; sisters Winnie and Sharon and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul; son Steven, grandson Sean, and several brothers and sisters.
A visitation for Jessie will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A celebration of Jessie's life be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am, officiated by Pastor David Gilleland. Burial will be at Mazon Brookside Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.