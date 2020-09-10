Jim Crupi



Born: May 24, 1924



Died: August 21, 2020



Anyone who knew Jim Crupi knew he lived a beautiful, loving life for 86 wonderful years. Jim spent his life sharing so much love, wisdom, integrity and friendship with everyone who knew him. Jim passed away peacefully at home after a dignified battle against cancer with his four children and their spouses, and his beloved wife and very special soulmate, the love of his life of 68 years... Lorene "Skeeter" Crupi.



Jim was born to lead, to be an example, to love, to represent family, respect and love in his every action and life endeavor. Armed only with his high school education, his constant drive for perfection, his unprecedented people skills and incredible intelligence, his professional life included executive leadership roles with Illinois Bell Telephone Company, Grundy County National Bank and the Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Jim was involved in many organizations, professional and other community organizations like The Rotary Club, and the Elks Club, where he was regularly recognized for his leadership and his ability to build coalitions and programs that benefited many people and organizations. Jim also spent time as a Boy Scout leader and baseball coach.



Jim's family life was his greatest passion and success, Jim was the epitome of someone you would call a Husband, Dad, Uncle, Grandpa, and Friend. His ability to listen and communicate with people at any level, and any topic was unparalleled. His natural ability to make people feel comfortable and welcome was a skill set that is rare and one to be used as an example for all who knew him. Jim had very unique listening skills, accompanied by his intelligence, wit and sense of humor, there was no conversation or topic in which he could not become immediately engaging.



Jim was a great man, a great father, a leader of people, driven by perfection and family values and he was truly loved and respected in every aspect of his wonderful life. As a family, there could be no better example of how to establish priorities in life around family. His love for "Skeeter" was the thing that represented how deeply his life revolved around showing respect and love as the most important factor in life. Jim was the heart of his family, and he raised his family to understand family first, respect, effort, honesty; his consistency in values, accountability and responsibility and sense of humor never wavered, even on his last days. He was truly an inspiration for everyone he ever knew, and a friend to everyone he met.



Jim enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends. Jim is survived by his wife, Skeeter, his four "kids" and their spouses: Sherry/John Steller, Jim/Bev Crupi, Cathy/Bill Spendlove & Tina/John Bergstrom, along with his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. No doubt Jim will look forward to meeting up with his grandson, Sgt Dan Bergstrom, USMC, who we lost nearly two years ago. Jim is also survived by his two brothers, Frank and Paul Crupi.





