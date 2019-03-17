Jim Sterba



Born: April 19, 1946; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 12, 2019; in Maywood, IL



Jim Sterba, age 72, of Mazon, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.



Born April 19, 1946 in Chicago, James Charles was a son of Charles and Ruth (Sanders) Sterba. He was raised in rural Morris; attended Immaculate Conception School, and went on to Mazon High School before joining the United States Navy. During his tenure in the service, Jim honorably served on the USS Thuban.



Jim worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet for more than 30 years until his retirement. He then went back to school to gain his Certified Nursing Assistant certification and gained employment with Walnut Grove in Morris, as a CNA. Jim served as a fireman with the Mazon Fire Protection District, where he continued to sit on the board; was the Commander of the Mazon American Legion Post #352; was an active member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Coal City where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, and he belonged to the Knights of Columbus Braidwood Council #1574.



One who always remained active, Jim volunteered for the Community Nutrition Network, enjoyed calling bingo and traveling. He was his grandkids biggest fan, and enjoyed following them in their various activities.



Survivors include his wife, Shirley (nee Kern), whom he married May 3, 2014; children, Barry (Molly) Sterba of Coal City, Dennis (Linda) Turner of Morris and Jeffery (Emily) Turner of Rankin, Illinois; step-kids, Susan (Ron) Thompson and Sheila Dearth, both of Morris and Jason (Kelly) Dearth and Eva (Dave) Black, both of Coal City; grandchildren, Isaac, Diana, Samuel, Maggie, Aiden and Audrey Sterba, Ashley, Ryan and Allison Turner and Chelsea and Cody O'Neil; as well as numerous step-grandchildren; two great grandchildren, Renner and Keziah; two brothers, Phillip (Mary) Sterba of LaSalle and Charles Sterba of New Mexico; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dianna Lynn (nee Hintze) in 1997; son, David William Sterba (2007); second wife, Catherine Susan (nee Biros) in 2013; one brother, Robert Sterba; and one sister, Alice (Don) Holcomb.



The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, March 18, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City. Funeral services will follow Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 215 S. Kankakee Street in Coal City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend Robert Noesen presiding.



Burial with full military honors will be in Mazon Brookside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Luke Hintze, Micah Hintze, Dave Black, Jason Dearth, Daniel Tondini and Christopher Tondini. Zachary Hintze will act as an honorary pallbearer.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jim's memory to the family for their distribution to local charities of their choosing.



Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Jim's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Jim-Sterba



Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City. (815-634-2125) Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary