Joan Fay Olson
Born: October 15, 1931
Died: September 3, 2020
Joan Fay Olson, 88, passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 at her home in Morris. Born October 15, 1931 in Morris, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Angela (Marta) Wakeman.
Joan attended school in the Mazon and Coal City area. She was a lifelong resident of Morris, raising her family with Donald L. Olson. Joan had a caring and giving personality that made her an exceptional LPN. She worked for Morris Hospital caring for others then moving on to home health care as caregiver until her retirement. She was a competitive Euchre player and loved playing on bowling leagues.
Joan is survived by her loving daughter Marta Nelson; grandsons Jason and Carl Delockery; three great grandchildren and one grand puppy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald of more than 50 years; daughter Donna Olson; and brother William Wakeman.
A graveside service for Joan will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.