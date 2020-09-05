1/1
Joan Fay Olson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Fay Olson

Born: October 15, 1931

Died: September 3, 2020

Joan Fay Olson, 88, passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 at her home in Morris. Born October 15, 1931 in Morris, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Angela (Marta) Wakeman.

Joan attended school in the Mazon and Coal City area. She was a lifelong resident of Morris, raising her family with Donald L. Olson. Joan had a caring and giving personality that made her an exceptional LPN. She worked for Morris Hospital caring for others then moving on to home health care as caregiver until her retirement. She was a competitive Euchre player and loved playing on bowling leagues.

Joan is survived by her loving daughter Marta Nelson; grandsons Jason and Carl Delockery; three great grandchildren and one grand puppy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald of more than 50 years; daughter Donna Olson; and brother William Wakeman.

A graveside service for Joan will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved