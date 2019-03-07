Joan L. Tweet



Born: January 18, 1935; in St. Louis, MO



Died: March 3, 2019; in Morris, IL



Joan L. Tweet, 84, of Morris, passed away late Sunday evening, March 3, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.



Born January 18, 1935 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Melvin and Sarah (Hicks)Thompson. She graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1953. Joan married Sherman Sr "Sonny" Tweet on August 8, 1953 at the Plattville Lutheran Church. For most of their life they farmed dairy and crops in the Plattville- Minooka area until moving to Morris in 1981.



Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Pastor Lu Cantrell officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday morning. She will be buried in a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery.



Joan is survived by her children, Sherman Jr "Sonny" (Carla) Tweet of Minooka, Susan Tweet of Joliet, Linda (Edward) Wiesbrook of Morris, Connie (Thomas) Christ of Morris and Barb Tweet of Sheridan; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Jeff) Landers, Kelly (Jeremiah) Walton, Karen (Jordan) Steppe, Jill (Ian) Elliott, Julie Wiesbrook, Matthew Christ, Jonathan Christ and Katelyn (Ryan) Foster; two step grandchildren, Benjamin (Stephanie) Van Vlerah and Catrina Patino; ten great grandchildren; six great step-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sherman "Sonny" in 1998; her siblings, June Baker, Arnold (Tommy )Thompson and an infant brother sibling as well as a step-grandchild, Joshua Bottiglier.



Prior to Sonny's Sr death in 1998, they spent time traveling throughout the U.S. and taking part in the family farm. Joan enjoyed her retirement years spending time with her children and grandchildren, watching videos and listening to music. Joan loved gardening, her kitty and attending family holiday functions



Memorials may be directed to the Grundy County Volunteer Hospice.



Memorials may be directed to the Grundy County Volunteer Hospice.