John A. Cravens Jr.
1956 - 2020
John A. Cravens Jr.

Born: April 14, 1956; in Alexandria, VA

Died: May 23, 2020; in Mazon, IL

John A. Cravens Jr. 64 of Mazon passed away suddenly Saturday May 23, 2020 near his home. Born April 14, 1956 in Alexandria, Virginia the son of the late John Cravens SR and Miriam Joan ?Jody? Engelman of Holland Michigan.

John was raised and educated in various areas of the United States, living on or near military bases as his father was a member of the U. S. Army. When John entered high school his family settled in Chardon, Ohio where John would graduate from High School with the class of 1974. John went on to study at Purdue University.

June 22, 1991 he married Patricia Nemmers in Chardon, Ohio. They relocated to Mazon area for John's work with Cook-Illinois School Bus Corporation where he would work for many years as General Manager. After retiring from the bus company, John worked for U S Cold Storage in Minooka and Wilmington until his retirement.

John loved basketball, enjoyed kayaking but most of all John loved his family of 4 children and 5 grandchildren. He was devoted to his Church, First United Methodist Church in Morris where he was a member of the Choir.

Surviving is his mother Jody, his wife Patty and his four children; Jennifer (Brian) Grammer of DeKalb, IL, Scott (Katie) Cravens of Morris, Matt (Kelly) Montgomery of Macedonia, Ohio and Chelsea (Dylan) Stiles of Lenexa, Kansas. Five grandchildren; Brian and Dorothy Grammer, Riley Cravens, Lena Stiles and Mason Montgomery. Four siblings; Cynthia (David) Minnich of Holland MI, Christine (Mike) Beaudoin of Coloma, MI, Jane (Mark) Myers of Lancaster, PA and Charles (Kate) Cravens of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his father John and one grandchild McKenzie Montgomery.

Preferred memorials may be made in John's name to First United Methodist Church, Salvation Army or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Due to the Covid 19 guidelines, the family will gather privately Wednesday at the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. Memorial Services for John will be private and officiated by Pastor Laura Wilson of the First United Methodist Church in Morris.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home & Aqua Cremation Center. You may visit the online guestbook for John at the U. C. Davis Callahan website www.ucdaviscallahan.com.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 28, 2020.
