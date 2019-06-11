John Barry Mann



Born: January 23, 1939



Died: June 7, 2019



John Barry Mann, 80, of Morris, passed peacefully to his eternal home for which he lived, on Friday, June 7, 2019, from his earthly home.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Marseilles Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Bill Clark officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles is handling the arrangements.



Barry was born January 23, 1939, on the old home place in Erienna Township, to John and Mildred (Barry) Mann. On September 20, 1958, he married Mary Lou Redford of Marseilles, who survives.



He was employed in the explosives industry for 28 years and retired in 1998 from LaRoche Plant in Seneca. Then he became a sexton for several local cemeteries.



He was a very active member of his church, the Church of the Nazarene in Marseilles; serving as a board member, Sunday School teacher, song leader, and sang in the choir. He also belonged to the Gideons.



Barry is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Mary Lou; two sons, Mark (Billie) and Tim (Mandi); 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stephen (Gloria) Mann.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John; and a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Mueller.



Memorials may be given to the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene.



His grandsons will be pallbearers.



Seals-Campbell Funeral Home



1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341



815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com Published in Morris Herald-News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary