John Broucek
Born: December 9, 1925; in Braceville, IL
Died: June 7, 2020; in Braceville, IL
Age 94, of Braceville, IL passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. Born December 9, 1925 on the farm in Braceville to the late John and Rose (nee Hnetkovsky) Broucek.
Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. John was a longtime farmer and also worked for A.P. Green for twenty-nine years. Member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Coal City, the Grundy County Farm Bureau, VFW, and the American Legion Koca Post #0039. He was a farmer who also loved to plant flower and vegetable gardens, fruit trees, and always enjoyed cutting his grass. Taking care of his farm and family were his two main priorities.
He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, Marge (nee Favero) Broucek, whom he married September 13, 1953 in Coal City; three sons, Stephen (Karen) Broucek, Robert (Karen) Broucek, and John III (Dawn) Broucek; five grandchildren, John IV (Jami) Broucek, Hollie (Jake) Malaney, Kellie (Joe) Brown, Andrew (Maggie) Broucek, Matthew (Lauren) Broucek; two step-grandchildren, Danielle (Ethan) Coleman and Dominique (Trai) Pelletier; nine great-grandchildren; and also a special nephew, Thomas Favero and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Marjorie (Anton) Lissy and Helen (Joseph) Sikora; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George (Barbara) Boyd, Elvin (Dorothy) Wills, Anton (Dorothy) Favero, and Thomas (Jessie) Favero.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A Memorial Mass for John will be at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Coal City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a memorial visitation one hour preceding services. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home or the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Building Fund. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 9, 2020.