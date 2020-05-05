John H. Vacca
John H. Vacca

Born: July 15, 1957

Died: May 1, 2020

John H. Vacca, age 62, late of Crest Hill, passed away suddenly, Friday, May 1, 2020 from natural causes.

He was born July 15, 1957, in Morris, IL, the son of the late John S. and Nellie (nee Robinson) Vacca. John attended JJC, Triton, and the University of St. Francis where he earned his bachelor's degree in Health Physics. He dedicated many years of his career at Argonne National Labs as a Health Physicist, and was the recipient of several service awards. John enjoyed being a father and grandfather, taking care of his family, skiing, training dogs, and cars.

Surviving is his beloved wife, Elizabeth (nee Schuller) Vacca of Crest Hill; children, Lauren Vacca of Pearland, TX, and John C. Vacca of Channahon, IL; grandchildren, Max and Eve; his sister, Debra Matteson of Morris, IL; many nieces and nephews, as well as his canine companions, Anna and Ellie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Priscilla King.

As the result of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for John will be held privately by the family. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends are also invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit www.fredcdames.com



Published in Morris Herald-News from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
