John Joseph Lardi
Born: February 6, 1935
Died: August 4, 2019
John Joseph "Jack" Lardi, age 84, of Coal City, IL. passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jack was born on February 6, 1935 in South Wilmington, IL. to Delmo and Clemantine (nee Ferrari) Lardi. He was raised in South Wilmington and attended school there, graduating from Gardner South Wilmington High School Class of 1953. He married Shirley Hayes on May 21, 1955 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He worked as a Union Cement Mason, retiring after 40 plus years. Jack was a longtime member of the Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City. He was a member of the McDonald's Coffee Bunch. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida with Shirley. He lived for his children and grandchildren, and could be seen at all their sporting events. He took pleasure in working around his home and his garden. Jack was a skilled tradesman who was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; his children Kimberly (Ken) Walker and Brett (Julie) Lardi, both of Coal City; his grandchildren, Amy (Curt) Skubic, Jonathan (Kathleen) Walker, Jason Lardi, Kyle (Ashley) Lardi, Taylor (Micah) Hintze, and Allie (Kevin Keinath) Lardi; his great- grandchildren, Jared Skubic, Olivia Skubic, Riley Walker, Kaylin Walker, Harper Lardi and Cooper Lardi; his sister Elizabeth (Richard) Pianca of Davenport, IA.; his brother Billy Ray (Janine) Lardi of Shorewood; his aunt Helen Dryer of Carbon Hill and his special buddy Shawna Lardi. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Delmo and Clemantine Lardi; his sister Diane Sandeno, and brother-in-law Ken Sandeno, his parents-in-law Mildred and Richard Hayes and his brother-in-law Jimmy Hayes.
Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be directed to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL. 60431 or the Assumption Catholic Church Building Fund, 195 South Kankakee Street, Coal City, IL. 60416
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street, Coal City, IL. for a Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend Robert Noesen officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral service.
Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019