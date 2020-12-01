John M. Enger
Born: December 21, 1935; in Morris, IL
Died: November 21, 2020; in Morris, IL
John M. "Jack" Enger, 84, of Morris, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.
Born December 21, 1935 in Morris, he was the son of Clyde and Lyda (Anderson) Enger.
He graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 53. He then attended Northern IL University and graduated with the class of 1958 with a BS in education. While at Northern Jack joined the Tau Kappa Episilon Fraternity(TEKES). After graduation Jack went on to honorably serve in the US Army.
In 1962 Jack joined Montgomery Ward and worked in various positions until his retirement in 1993.
The majority of his career was spent on the district staff in the twin cities where he became an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, a fisherman and an avid golfer. Hence never wanting to leave Minnesota.
One of Jack's greatest joys was watching and caring for his feathered friends. He had no compunction to ask whoever was in earshot to make sure the feeders were filled and that the birdbaths had water.
After his retirement in 1993, Jack volunteered for Catholic Charities and the VA. He took his volunteerism very seriously.
Jack is survived by his wife Denise of 37 years; his brother Reid (Carol)Enger; his nieces, Micki (Gerald) Hendricks, Kim Wyatt, Jodi (Jason) Marquith, Jill (Al) Lunde, Tom (Jill) Enger and Jane (Tom) Lundy.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Donald Enger; his sister Dorothy Lynn Kline, his nephews John and Erik Enger
Jacks life was a testament of love to his family, friends and faith.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Morris Color Guard following the services at the church.
Fruland Funeral Home 121 W. Jefferson Street in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com