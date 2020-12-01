1/1
John M. Enger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Enger

Born: December 21, 1935; in Morris, IL

Died: November 21, 2020; in Morris, IL

John M. "Jack" Enger, 84, of Morris, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.

Born December 21, 1935 in Morris, he was the son of Clyde and Lyda (Anderson) Enger.

He graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 53. He then attended Northern IL University and graduated with the class of 1958 with a BS in education. While at Northern Jack joined the Tau Kappa Episilon Fraternity(TEKES). After graduation Jack went on to honorably serve in the US Army.

In 1962 Jack joined Montgomery Ward and worked in various positions until his retirement in 1993.

The majority of his career was spent on the district staff in the twin cities where he became an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, a fisherman and an avid golfer. Hence never wanting to leave Minnesota.

One of Jack's greatest joys was watching and caring for his feathered friends. He had no compunction to ask whoever was in earshot to make sure the feeders were filled and that the birdbaths had water.

After his retirement in 1993, Jack volunteered for Catholic Charities and the VA. He took his volunteerism very seriously.

Jack is survived by his wife Denise of 37 years; his brother Reid (Carol)Enger; his nieces, Micki (Gerald) Hendricks, Kim Wyatt, Jodi (Jason) Marquith, Jill (Al) Lunde, Tom (Jill) Enger and Jane (Tom) Lundy.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Donald Enger; his sister Dorothy Lynn Kline, his nephews John and Erik Enger

Jacks life was a testament of love to his family, friends and faith.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Morris Color Guard following the services at the church.

Fruland Funeral Home 121 W. Jefferson Street in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fruland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved