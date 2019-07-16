John P. Gram



Born: June 26, 1929 in Dwight, IL



Died: July 13, 2019; in Morris, IL



John P. Gram, 90, of Morris, passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Morris with his family by his side.



Born June 26, 1929 in Dwight, he was the son of Peter and Marie(Struebing)Gram. He graduated from Dwight Grade School and Dwight High School with the class of 1948. He moved to Morris in 1950 and married Marian Lacyk on October 15, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from June 1951 to 1953 in the Korean Theatre. John was employed at Commonwealth Edison for 34 years.



He is survived by his loving wife, Marian; two daughters, Susan(Jeff)Stangland and Nancy(Dave)Ascolani both of Morris; four grandchildren, Kimberly(Brian)O'Connell of Bolingbrook, Karen(Brandon)Linn of Morris, Margaret Ascolani of Muncie, Indiana and Lance Corporal Anthony Ascolani of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; five great grandchildren, Norah Linn of Morris, Hannah Linn of Morris, Caitlin O'Connell of Bolingbrook, Wyatt Linn of Morris and Reagan O'Connell of Bolingbrook.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and served on the funeral committee for many years, member of American Legion Post 294, and life time member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Edward J. Howe, CR officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Military honors will be provided by the Morris Color Guard.



Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception School or donor's choice.



Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com. Published in Morris Herald-News on July 16, 2019