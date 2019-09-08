|
|
John Patrick Macdonald
Born: March 17, 1959; in Morris, IL
Died: September 1, 2019; in Laguna Niguel CA
John Macdonald of Laguna Niguel, California died peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 with his partner Karen at his side.
John was the third son of the late Robert Stephen Macdonald and Natalie Eckland Macdonald, and was born in Morris, Illinois on March 17, 1959. John graduated from Morris High School in 1977, attended University of Illinois-Urbana and graduated with a BS in Nursing in 1984 from the University Illinois Medical Center-Chicago. He was a member of Sigma Theta Tau National Honor Society-Nursing. John had a long career with Marquette Electronics and GE Healthcare working in sales and marketing until his retirement when he became a dedicated volunteer with the American Red Cross/Orange County California Chapter.
John enjoyed life to the fullest - an avid fan of the University of Illinois Athletics, Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox. John loved his family, friends, music - a great concert or festival - and scuba diving.
John is survived by his partner Karen Jonas Walther, brothers Doug (Betty) Macdonald and Scott (Bonnie) Macdonald, nephews Ryan (Angie) Macdonald and Alec (Mikki) Macdonald, nieces Grace (Jordan Faeghi) Macdonald and Heather Macdonald, and grand nephews Hayden, Landon and Griffin and grand nieces Harper and Lilly.
As John requested, after cremation his ashes will be committed to the sea in a private ceremony. Those wishing to honor John with a memorial can make a donation to the American Red Cross/Orange County California Chapter, c/o Michelle Hildreth, 601 N. Golden Circle Drive, Santa Anna, CA 92706. Mark donations: 'In memory of John Macdonald, volunteer'.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019