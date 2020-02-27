|
John W. McLuckie
Born: October 18, 1919; in Sulphur Springs, IL
Died: February 25, 2020; in Dwight, IL
John W. McLuckie, Age 100 of Coal City, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Heritage Health in Dwight.
Born October 18, 1919 in Sulphur Springs, Illinois, John Wilmar was a son of John and Ada (nee Morris) McLuckie. He was raised and educated in Sulphur Springs and rural Mazon, and on June 3, 1944 he married Lilla Mae Ray at Coal City United Methodist Church. Together they would build their home and raise their family in Coal City. John was a farmer and spent his entire life farming in both Braceville and Maine Townships.
He was a member of Gleaner's Club and the Coal City Area Club, as well as an avid fisherman. John especially enjoyed Muskie fishing in Tomahawk, Wisconsin where he owned a cabin and would visit during the summer months. He was a jack of all trades who would tinker with and fix just about anything, and was always the first phone call of his family members who needed help with fixing something.
Survivors include two sons: John R. (Pat) McLuckie of Lake Carroll, Illinois, and Dale A. (Shirley) McLuckie of California; five grandchildren: John Michael (Lisa) McLuckie of Coal City, Kevin (Karen) Brierly of Schaumburg, Adeana (Jason) Fox of Pontiac, and Melissa McLuckie and Donnie McLuckie, both of California; eight great-grandchildren, and one son-in-law: Roger Brierly of Dwight.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Lilla Mae on October 23, 1998; his daughter, Suzanne Brierly, and his brother, Roy McLuckie.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway Street (one block north of Illinois Route 113), in Coal City from 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Bradley Shumaker will officiate, and burial will follow the service in Braceville Gardner Cemetery, where John will be laid to rest with his wife.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in John's memory to the charity of the donor's choosing.
