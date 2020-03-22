|
Jose Valencia
Born: January 10, 1942
Died: March 12, 2020
Jose Valencia, 78, of Morris, lost his courageous battle with lung cancer Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by his family at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
He was born January 10, 1942 in El Paso, TX, the son of the late Ernesto and Maria ({Pedregon) Valencia.
Jose came to Morris in the late 70's to live with his sister, Francis, and to work at Metro Rubber in Morris. He then worked for Resource Management in Chicago Heights for 10 years, retiring in 2001.
Jose met Rafael and Sandra Olmos and lived with them and their children for 15 years. He became a father figure to the family, helping raise Adriana, Amanda, Jeremy, and Christina. Jose had many friends in the Morris area. He lived above Clayton's Tap for many years before moving to Saratoga Towers. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs, enjoyed black and white Westerns, and was an Ace Rummy player.
He is survived by Sandra Olmos and her children, Adriana Cardenas, Amanda Lippelt, Jeremy Olmos, and Christina Olmos.
Preceded by his parents and sister, Francis.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 24, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral. A celebration of Jose's life will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.
Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Jose's name to the family to help offset final expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
