Joseph A. Cepiel
Born: March 2, 1936
Died: September 1, 2019
Joseph A. Cepiel, age 83, of Morris, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 1, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1936 to the late Margaret (Bien) and Joseph Cepiel in Morris where he was raised and educated, a graduate with the class of 1955 from Morris Community High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until he was honorably discharged in 1960.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice (Dorheim); daughter, Joyce (Mark) Mettille; daughter-in-law, Rita (Juergen)Moehler; granddaughter, Lauren M. Mettille; grandsons, Michael P. Mettille, Matthew J. Cepiel, Lucas J. Cepiel and Karsten Moehler. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his son, Mark W. Cepiel (Dec. 2000)and his parents.
Joe retired from Northern Petrochemical (Lyondell) in 1999after many dedicated years of service. Soon after, he and Janice relocated to Bradenton, FL where they enjoyed the gulf coast for nearly two decades before returning home to Morris last year due to Joe's health. Joe was an avid golfer, Trap and Skeet shooter and enjoyed wood carving. Family was very important to him and he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
A Memorial Visitation for Joseph A. Cepiel will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Rt.6 (at Deerpath Dr.) in Morris from 4-8 p.m. All friends and relatives are invited to gather Thursday, September 5,2019 at Grace Lutheran Church 10025 N. IL Rt. 47, Morris, where Joe's Memorial Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Saratoga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 5, 2019