Joseph Lloyn Orndorff

Joseph Lloyn Orndorff Obituary
Joseph Lloyd Orndorff

Born: December 15, 1980; in Elk Grove Village, IL

Died: April 14, 2019; in San Diego, CA

Joseph Lloyd Orndorff passed away suddenly on April 14, 2019 in San Diego, California.

He was born in Elk Grove Village on Dec 15, 1980, graduated Morris Community HS in 1999, the University of Illinois in 2003 and upon graduation was employed by the Navy as a civilian engineer in San Diego.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Gary & Charlotte, two brothers, Ronald (Shawn) of Vancouver, Washington, and Larry, of Morris; Grandmother Frances Schroeder of Minooka, plus numerous Aunts, Uncles, & Cousins.

A family memorial service will be held at a later.

A family memorial service will be held at a later.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 23, 2019
