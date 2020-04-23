|
Joyce Carolyn Sebby
Born: January 22, 1926; in Lisbon, IL
Died: April 21, 2020; in Morris, IL
Joyce Carolyn Sebby (Skinner), 94, of Yorkville, Illinois, passed away April 21, 2020, at the Morris Hospital.
She was born January 22, 1926, in Lisbon, Illinois, the daughter of Ellen W Skinner. She was married to Leo Edwin Sebby on December 27,1949.
She graduated from Illinois State University. She was a school teacher at Yorkville High School, Lisbon Grade School, and Eastview Elementary School in Oswego, retiring in 1981.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Rebecca Sebby of Coal City, Illinois, and grandchildren, Rick Sebby, Jon (Tatiana) Sebby; daughter-in-law, Konnie Sebby; grandchildren; Kory (Jen) Sebby, Joan (Nick)Darnell, Bradley (Jodi)Sebby and Krysten Sebby; great grandchildren Tyler, Ashlyn, Sara, Leo, Cam, Zoe and Nate.
Joyce was preceded in death by Husband Leo; Sons Bruce and Lloyd; and her brothers George Skinner and Laurence Skinner. Her fondness of flower gardening was only passed by the love of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always up for a game of rummy with the kids.
Services will be private in keeping with her wishes. Memorials may be sent in her name to the Morris Hospital Foundation.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 23, 2020