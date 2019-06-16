Joyce E. Chapman



Born: September 18, 1932; in Morris, IL



Died: June 12, 2019; in Morris, ILE



Joyce E. Chapman, 86, of Morris, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 12, 2019 at Morris Hospital with her loving family by her side going to be with her Lord and Savior.



Born September 18, 1932 in Morris, she was the daughter of Bernard and Edna(Lemke)Peterson. She graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1950. She married Robert Chapman on April 10, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Elgin, Illinois. For the most of her married life, she and her husband farmed in rural Morris. For several years she was employed at Gore Insurance and later retired from the Grundy County Clerk's office as well as managing the family farming business.



She is survived by her loving children Sandra (Robert) Chally, Jeffrey Chapman, Daniel(Patricia)Chapman all of Morris; her six grandchildren Brett (Kristin) Chally, Tyler(Necia) Newcomb, Zoie, Carly, Zachary and Owen Chapman; her six great-grandchildren Tayber, Lucy, Ophelia and Ryker Chally and Kilyn and Alayna Newcomb; her brother Orval Peterson of Spring, Texas; her sister Diane(Gary) Groth of Elgin; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Robert T. Chapman in 2016; her son David Duane Chapman in 1961; one sister Doris Cooley; two brothers Gene and Jerry.



She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was involved in Ladies Aide, choir and served on many kitchen committees for church events; and she also enjoyed spending time with the ladies in her home extension group.



She was a great cook and homemaker; she loved getting together with friends playing cards; and loved spending time and playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church.



Christian homegoing services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Larson officiating. Interment will follow in Burlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church.



For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com. Published in Morris Herald-News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary