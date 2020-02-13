|
Joyce Hexdall
Born: March 6, 1939; in Morris, IL
Died: January 21, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Joyce Hexdall, 80, of Peoria, formerly of Morris, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home.
Born March 6, 1939 in Morris, she was the daughter of Elmer and Alice(Granville)Hexdall. She graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1957. Later she graduated from Bradley University with a degree in library science. For several years she was employed as a librarian at Bradley University.
Joyce is survived by her nephew, Dr. Aaron(Melitta) Hexdall of Florence, MA; three great nephews, Desmond, Isaiah and Massimo Hexdall; numerous cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her brothers, Thomas, James, David and Paul Hexdall.
Joyce enjoyed reading, keeping up with current events and politics. Her greatest joy, however, were her dogs and she was an active supporter of animal welfare and wildlife.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Inurnment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2020