Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hexdall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Hexdall


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Hexdall Obituary
Joyce Hexdall

Born: March 6, 1939; in Morris, IL

Died: January 21, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Joyce Hexdall, 80, of Peoria, formerly of Morris, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home.

Born March 6, 1939 in Morris, she was the daughter of Elmer and Alice(Granville)Hexdall. She graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1957. Later she graduated from Bradley University with a degree in library science. For several years she was employed as a librarian at Bradley University.

Joyce is survived by her nephew, Dr. Aaron(Melitta) Hexdall of Florence, MA; three great nephews, Desmond, Isaiah and Massimo Hexdall; numerous cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her brothers, Thomas, James, David and Paul Hexdall.

Joyce enjoyed reading, keeping up with current events and politics. Her greatest joy, however, were her dogs and she was an active supporter of animal welfare and wildlife.

A memorial service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Inurnment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfunerlhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fruland Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -