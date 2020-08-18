Joyce I. Lake
Born: July 14, 1927; in Port Clinton, OH
Died: August 12, 2020; in Morris, IL
Joyce I. Lake (nee Smith), age 93, a former Elliott Manor resident in Morris, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Morris Hospital.
She was born in Port Clinton, Ohio, July 14, 1927 to the late Elsie (Reitz) and Frank Smith.
Joyce is the beloved mother of Lindsay Lake of Joliet, Il. and Shannon (John) Bednarcik of Morris, Il.; dearest grandmother of Justin (Brett) Geiger of Miami, FL and Brody Wick of Ottawa, Il.; step grandmother of Kayla (Sykora) Bednarcik; proud great-grandmother of Zoe and Chase Geiger; step great grandmother of Mark and Brooke Sykora and dear aunt of several generations of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leland Wayne Lake (1984); her parents and two brothers, James Franklin Smith and Jack Reitz Smith.
Joyce graduated from Port Clinton High School, class of 1945. She had fond memories of her six years playing in the grade school and high school marching band. She enjoyed spending summers attending big band concerts held at the Cedar Point amusement park. She learned to play bridge at the beach, a lifelong passion. Joyce was a decades long member of a Channahon bridge club. She was a fanatic Ohio State University football fan and attended many games. Joyce loved every sport.
After graduating high school, Joyce attended beauty school in Toledo and styled hair until she married and moved to Illinois.
A talented seamstress, she was and artistic and creative person and had a sewing business and made many wedding and bridesmaid dresses for young women in the Morris area. She also had a costume business at one time. She also worked at the Holiday Inn as a hostess for ten years. Along with playing bridge, Joyce loved crossword puzzles and playing Jeopardy on television, Trivial Pursuit and Tetris. She also served as president of the Blues Victim fan club.
Joyce was loved by everyone that knew her for her outgoing personality, sense of humor, beauty, and style.
As it was Joyce's request, cremation rites have been accorded. A service of remembrance will be held privately at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to your favorite charity
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to your favorite charity would be appreciated.
where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.