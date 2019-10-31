|
Joyce Ruth Zweeres
Born: March 8, 1949; in Morris, IL
Died: October 29, 2019; in Morris, IL
Joyce Ruth (Thompson) Zweeres, 70, of Morris, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, October 29, 2019, at Morris Hospital with her loving family by her side from complications caused by COPD.
Born March 8, 1949, in Morris, IL, Joyce was the daughter of Lowell and Luella (Anderson) Thompson. She received her education in the Morris schools and graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1967.
Joyce married the love of her life, Michael "Mike" Zweeres, on June 1, 1968 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was employed at various local businesses such as Weitz's, the downtown drug store and Hornsby's before settling into the medical records department at Morris Hospital for over 30 years. She retired in 2011.
She loved her game shows, playing the piano and trying her luck at the slot machines for a little excitement. She enjoyed playing a good game of cards with many friends and family. Euchre tournaments and costume parties hosted and attended by some of her closest friends were top on her list.
Joyce could always be found in attendance at the many events that her grandchildren participated in including dance recitals, gymnastics meets, football games, basketball games and baseball games.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Zweeres of Marseilles, Ill., and Joe (Tammy) Zweeres; and four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ambrose "A.J.", Griffin and Paxton, all of Morris. Other survivors include close in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, she will be missed by her close friend Ronald Ziegler whom she made many memories with over the past few years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two brothers Duane and Don Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the First Christian Church, 455 W. Southmor Road in Morris, officiated by Pastor Scott Zorn.
Joyce will be laid to rest with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019..
Preferred form of remembrance would be memorial gifts in Joyce's memory directed to Operation St. Nick, Morris Quarterback Club, Saratoga Kids In Need Fund or a local charity of your choice.
