Judith Kay Dinelli
Born: July 18, 1944; in Galesburg, IL
Died: April 4, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Judith Kay Dinelli, age 75, of Morris, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Judith was born July 18, 1944,in Galesburg, IL to the late William and Kathryn Sherman. She was a graduate of Delavan High School, Class of 1962, received her Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and her Master's degree from Northern Illinois University. Judith taught Junior High English and Literature in the Darien and Lisle School Districts for 35 years.
Judith loved flowers and gardening, was an avid reader and enjoyed being involved in the school activities and athletic events of her grandchildren.
Among her proudest moments were hearing from former students whose lives she touched, and who reached out to her to stay in touch.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Phillip P. Dinelli of Morris; two sons, Jeffrey Dinelli of Morris, and Brett (Johanne) Dinelli of Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada; seven grandchildren, Angel, Matthew, Tommy, Oceane, Clemence, Alizee, and Theo; one sister, Carol (the late George) Stockinger of Daytona Beach, FL; one brother, Tom (Cindy)Sherman of Metamora, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Judith Dinelli will be private. Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may post a condolence, or share a memory or favorite story. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet,IL 60431 or to Operation St. Nick, P.O. Box 781, Morris, IL 60450, would be appreciated. Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Rt. 6 (at Deerpath), Morris, IL60540. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020