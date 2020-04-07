Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-5040
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Dinelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Kay Dinelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Kay Dinelli Obituary
Judith Kay Dinelli

Born: July 18, 1944; in Galesburg, IL

Died: April 4, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Judith Kay Dinelli, age 75, of Morris, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Judith was born July 18, 1944,in Galesburg, IL to the late William and Kathryn Sherman. She was a graduate of Delavan High School, Class of 1962, received her Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and her Master's degree from Northern Illinois University. Judith taught Junior High English and Literature in the Darien and Lisle School Districts for 35 years.

Judith loved flowers and gardening, was an avid reader and enjoyed being involved in the school activities and athletic events of her grandchildren.

Among her proudest moments were hearing from former students whose lives she touched, and who reached out to her to stay in touch.

Surviving are her beloved husband, Phillip P. Dinelli of Morris; two sons, Jeffrey Dinelli of Morris, and Brett (Johanne) Dinelli of Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada; seven grandchildren, Angel, Matthew, Tommy, Oceane, Clemence, Alizee, and Theo; one sister, Carol (the late George) Stockinger of Daytona Beach, FL; one brother, Tom (Cindy)Sherman of Metamora, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Judith Dinelli will be private. Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may post a condolence, or share a memory or favorite story. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet,IL 60431 or to Operation St. Nick, P.O. Box 781, Morris, IL 60450, would be appreciated. Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Rt. 6 (at Deerpath), Morris, IL60540. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -