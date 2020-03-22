Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Judith M. Swiggett


1938 - 2020
Judith M. Swiggett Obituary
Judith M. Swiggett

Born: September 25, 1938; in Ottawa, IL

Died: March 20, 2020; in Morris, IL

Judith M. Swiggett, 81, of Morris passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Park Pointe in Morris.

Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Judy was born September 25, 1938, in Ottawa to Orville and Hazel (Norris) Decker. She married Lenard Guy Swiggett on July 28, 1957 in Morris. Judy was a beautician and owned Hairline Harmony in Morris for several years.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Mick) Ross of New Ulm Minnesota; two sons, Jeff (Claudette) Swiggett of Morris and Kevin (Joanne) Swiggett of Houston, TX; five grandchildren, Melanie (Chris) Zierman, Daniel (Kelsey) Swiggett, Samantha (Colin) Goerdt, Leeann Swiggett, and Johnathan Swiggett; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Donley Decker of Ottawa; and her sister, Sharon Swiggett of Lockport.

"Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9.

Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020
