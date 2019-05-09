June A. Liptak



Born: January 13, 1926; in Aurora, Il



Died: May 7, 2019; in Morris, IL



June A. (Ondercho) Liptak, 93, of Streator, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, May 7, in Morris, Illinois, after a brief illness.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Rev. Fr. Ryan Mattingly will officiate.



Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. Sunday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. The rosary will be recited at 6:45 P.M.



Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator.



The oldest daughter of John and Julia (Hritz) Ondercho, she was born in Aurora, Illinois, on January 13, 1926. The family soon moved to Streator, where she lived the remainder of her life. She married Edward Liptak on September 10, 1946. The two met when they participated in a play performed by the youth group at St. Stephen's Parish. Both were members of St. Stephen's adult choir. They were married for 56 years. Ed passed away on May 24, 2002.



June is survived by her children Sharon (Loren) Corell of Ballwin, Missouri, Janine (Joseph) Petric of Morris, Illinois, David (Diane) Liptak of Bloomington, Illinois, and Brian (Angela) Liptak of Wauconda, Illinois; sisters Janice (Richard) Cassady of Blackstone, Illinois, and Judith Ondercho of Paxton, Illinois; sisters-in-law Marilyn Dickey of Ostrander, Ohio, and Deanna (Norman) Baetz of Novato, California; grandchildren Ellen (Chris) Peterson of Orland Hills, Illinois, Erin (Eric) Ludewig of Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Daniel Liptak of Bloomington, Illinois, Jessica Liptak of Plainsboro, New Jersey; and Lauren (Chris) Sanchez of Kenosha, Wisconsin; step-grandchildren Lori Grassman of Dillon, Texas; Linda Corell of San Francisco, and Judy (Jim) Stumpf of St. Charles, Missouri; nephews Matthew Cassady and Steve (Dawn) Cassady of Champaign, Illinois, Shawn (Anne Kubal) Cassady of Aurora, Illinois, and Charlie (Jenny) Cassady of Pontiac, Illinois; five great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by her sister Alice Ondercho and brothers- and sisters-in-law Al and Mary Liptak, Betty and John Hardin, Jack and Laura Liptak, Johanna Liptak, and Glenn Dickey. June was a lifelong member of St. Michael's (St. Stephen's) parish and was part of the group that baked rozek. She also was a member of the church Altar and Rosary Society, Parents' Club, Cuzn's Club, and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She lived in Liberty Village in Streator at the time of her death. She was a friend to all and will be missed by everyone who knew her.



June was a homemaker and worked at Matthews IT Bookstore through the years. She attended St. Stephen's Grade School, Plumb Grade School and graduated from Streator High School.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception School, Morris, Illinois, Morris Hospital ICU, St. Michael's School, Streator or Streator Historical Society.



