Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Reeves Funeral Home - Gardner
203 Liberty Street
Gardner, IL 60424
(815) 237-2526
JUSTIN VONQUALEN


1980 - 2019
JUSTIN VONQUALEN Obituary
Justin VonQualen

Born: December 18, 1980; in Joliet, IL

Died: May 7, 2019; in Morris, IL

Justin VonQualen, age 38 of Gardner, passed away unexpectedly May 7, 2019 at his home in Morris. Born December 18, 1980 in Joliet, Justin John is the son of Gerald and Kim (Kociss) VonQualen of Gardner. He was raised in Gardner and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School. Justin was currently employed with Sponge Cushion, Inc. in Morris. Justin was a gamer and a fan of both the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He will be remembered as a wonderful uncle who enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, as well as working alongside his dad.

Survivors include his parents, Gerry and Kim VonQualen; sister, Jaime (Rodney) Huddleston of Spring Creek, NV; nieces and nephews: Ali Ambrogio, Kennedy Huddleston, Jonathon Ambrogio and Tyler Ambrogio, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Justin was preceded by his grandparents: Ralph and Evelyn VonQualen and John and Marilyn Kociss and cousin, Margaret Kallas.

Private family services were held at Reeves Funeral Home in Gardner. Rev. Jan Chandler from Church of Hope officiated and cremation rites were accorded following the services. Justin's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Justin-VonQualen
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 12, 2019
