Karen Elizabeth Trenter
Born: October 13, 1949; in Morris, IL
Died: November 25, 2019; in Morris, IL
Karen Elizabeth (Roth) Trenter passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Morris Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born at the same hospital on October 13, 1949, the daughter of Bernard and Marjorie (Smith) Roth.
She was a 1967 MCHS graduate and she attended Career Academy in Milwaukee before gaining employment with Dr. Leslie Tibbitts as his dental assistant. She continued working with him until his retirement and they were very happy years as Dr. Les and his wife, Wilma, became special friends as well as employers.
Karen married Jack Trenter in Morris on June 18, 1992. They moved to Florida in 1997 and happily enjoyed retirement, the Florida lifestyle, and many new friendships. But, Morris was always home to Karen and old friends are the best. Karen achieved her final goal - moving back home to Morris and seeing family and her "forever bestie", Sharon, again. But, she was also ready to reunite with her Savior and the family and friends waiting for her in Heaven.
Preceding her are her husband, her parents and her two younger brothers, Roger and Jack. Karen is survived by two sisters: Diane (Leon) Jacobson of Loveland, Colorado, and Susan (Jerry) Kenney of Coal City, IL; two brothers, Skip Roth and Jay (Cheryl) Roth, both of Morris. Five nephews and two nieces also survive as well as her step-daughter, Branda (Paul) Harder and their children, Adyson and Dylan Harder, all of Channahon, and her step-son, Brett (Stephanie) Trenter of Arizona. Several cousins and one uncle, Tommy Residori, also survive.
As per Karen's wishes, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris. Karen's cousin, Fr. Richard Smith, will officiate. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church in Zephyrhills, Florida or to the donor's choice.
