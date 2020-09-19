1/1
Karen L. Rusch
1952 - 2020
Karen L. Rusch

Born: July 7, 1952; in Milwaukee, WI

Died: September 12, 2020; in Dwight, IL

Karen L. Rusch of Dwight passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 in her home with her family at her bedside. Born July 7, 1952 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin she was the daughter of Ed and Vin (McLish) Odom.

Raised and educated in Milwaukee, she moved to Morris in 1968 and married George Rusch on November 22, 1968. Karen was a homemaker for many years, raising their two sons Michael and Geoffrey. Karen enjoyed working in real estate and also worked for Aldi Foods for over 15 years.

Karen loved her family and relaxing as she enjoyed fishing.

Surviving Karen is her husband George, two sons; Michael (Carrie) of New Lenox and Geoffrey (Di) of Joliet. Three grandchildren Savannah, Olivia and Sophia. Many friends and cousins also survive.

Aqua Cremation rites were accorded. No services will be held.

An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
