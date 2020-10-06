1/1
Karen Marie Prombo
Karen Marie Prombo

Born: March 10, 1960; in Oak Lawn, IL

Died: September 27, 2020; in Morris, IL

Age 60 of Morris, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home.

She was raised by her grandmother Regina Potts, and was educated in Roseland, Park Forest, and Crete-Monee, where she graduated from Crete-Monee High School with the Class of 1978. On October 10, 1986, Karen married Edward Prombo in Matteson, Illinois. Karen was employed for Orthopedic Associates in Munster, Indiana for 20 years. She was an active member at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Karen took pleasure in planting flowers and landscaping her shrubs. In addition she enjoyed crafting, going to the zoo, and was an avid White Sox fan. Survivors include her husband 32 years, Edward; son, Phillip Prombo of Chicago; sister, Terri Wysocki of Matteson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Linda (Robert) Pogliano of Coal City, Roseann (James) Tibbott of Morris, Gloria (Jeff) Hodge of New Lenox, Michael (Beth) Prombo of Palatine, Steven Prombo of Chicago, William (Terri Kay) Prombo of Morris, and Christopher (Robin) Prombo of Waterloo, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her special Uncle Bob and Aunt Jan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and dear grandmother, Regina Potts.

Per Karen's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street (one block East of Illinois Route 47) in Morris from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 East Jackson Street in Morris with Reverend Jason Stone presiding. Due to mandates issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health, attendance to the service will be limited. Please note that face mask requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order. The funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.

A private family inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Karen's memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 514 East Jackson Street, Morris, IL 60450.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guestbook, upload photographs and share Karen's memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/obituary/Karen-Prombo

Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris. (815-942-2500)



Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reeves Funeral Home - Morris
408 East Washington Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-2500
