Katelynn Elizabeth Ortiz
Katelynn Elizabeth Ortiz, 21, of Seneca, passed away Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Joliet Area Hospice Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 28 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Seneca.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 27, 2019