Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Katelynn Elizabeth Ortiz

Katelynn Elizabeth Ortiz Obituary
Katelynn Elizabeth Ortiz

Katelynn Elizabeth Ortiz, 21, of Seneca, passed away Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Joliet Area Hospice Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 28 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Seneca.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 27, 2019
