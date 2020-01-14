Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Age 70 of Joliet, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Meadowbrook Manor in Bolingbrook.

Kathy was born in Morris, IL, the daughter of the late Gordon and Helene (Egeland) Baker, residing in Joliet since 1970. She is a graduate of Morris High School, Class of 1967. Kathy was a proprietor of her own cleaning service until 2010. Kathy had a passion of researching ancestry, including her family history. She loved traveling to the southwest.

Survived are her children, James R. (Theresa) Baker of Marseilles, Rita M. (Mark) Kulaga of Naperville and Leon P. (Jennifer) Baker of Aurora; four grandchildren, Gordon, Sydney, Kaylee and Kelly; and one great granddaughter, Mackenzie.

She is preceded by her parents and her brothers, Keith Baker and Kenneth Broderick.

A visitation for Kathleen A. Baker will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will remain private for her family with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Morris, IL.

Memorials in her name to would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 14, 2020
