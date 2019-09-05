|
|
Kathleen Ann Turner
Born: July 21, 1965
Died: August 28, 2019
Kathleen Ann Turner, age 54, of Morris, left this world and stepped into eternity on August 28, 2019. She was cherished by big sister Maureen (Frank) Perucca of Braidwood and adored by nieces Vanessa (Mark) Prinz of La Grange, Sara (Tony) Heiserman of Lemont and Amanda (Ross) Perak of La Grange. She was also deeply loved by uncle Hugh (Judy) Mulligan of Coal City, uncle Kenneth Turner of Naperville, devoted caregiver Stella Hardy, and many great nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Born to the late Donald and Isabelle Turner of Braidwood on July 21, 1965, Kathleen was the beloved baby in tight-knit, spirited Irish-Catholic family of six.
After graduating from the University of Illinois, Kathleen moved to New York City to pursue a career in finance. Later, she earned an MBA from Harvard University and took her marketing expertise to Disney in Los Angeles and Euro Disney in London. Kathleen's love of travel and culture took her to many international destinations, and a special happy place in Mykonos, Greece. Kathleen was an avid runner, finishing the Boston Marathon. Kathleen was also passionate about the arts and enjoyed singing, dancing and acting. She performed many lead roles in Reed-Custer High School theater productions and went on to sing with Harvard Business School a cappella ensemble, She-E-Os.
Though Kathleen's Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis forced her to redirect her life, she never complained and instead was grateful for the opportunity to prioritize relationships and grow closer to God. She faced each hardship with grace, determination and her unique brand of humor. Kathleen will always be remembered for her vivacious personality, her kindness and her gift of relating to and connecting with anyone.
Per Kathleen's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Kathleen's family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 East Jackson Street, in Morris from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Reverend Ed Howe, CR, and inurnment will follow the services in Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Morris.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Kathleen's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Kathleen's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com
Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris (815) 942-2500.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 5, 2019