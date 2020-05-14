Kathryn Lynn Isham
Born: August 16, 1961; in Morris, IL
Died: May 11, 2020; in Coal City, IL
Kathryn Lynn "Kathy" Isham, age 58 years, of Coal City, IL. passed away peacefully on Monday morning, May 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Kathy was born August 16, 1961 in Morris, IL. to James and Judy (nee Rasmussen) Sullivan. She graduated from Morris High School and married Shane Isham on August 16, 1996. Throughout her life and into her death, Kathy had great faith in God and was a proud member of the United Lutheran Church of Gardner. Kathy truly lived her life for others and was a shoulder for many. She had a knack for bringing people together. Among other things, Kathy enjoyed traveling with her beloved family and friends, spending summer days on her pontoon boat, getting together with her card groups, and cherished memories of farming with her loving husband and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Shane Isham; her four children Brandon (Melissa) Benson, Ashley (Ryan Brzezicki) Benson, Levi Isham and Lilly Isham; grandchildren , Peyton, Jake and Sawyer; her mother Judy Vitters of Fremont, NE.; her brothers Greg (Marilyn) Sullivan of Spokane, WA. And Eric (Stacey) Sullivan of Norman, OK. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Ted Debord and her nephew James Debord of Fremont, NE.
She was preceded in death by her father, James; her step father Richard Vitters ; her sister Anne Debord and the family dog, Roxie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the United Lutheran Church of Gardner, 309 East Jefferson Street, Gardner, IL. 60424
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 14, 2020.