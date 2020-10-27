Keith Alan Wills
Born: April 7, 1960; in Morris, IL
Died: October 23, 2020; in Mazon, IL
Age 60 of Mazon, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Born April 7, 1960 in Morris, Keith Alan was a son of Roy and Catherine (nee Vitale) Wills. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City, and was a 50 year member of the Gleaners. Keith attended school with Trinity Services, and worked at the Trinity Barkery in Wilmington. He took great pride in his work and always made sure that each treat was just right before baking in the oven. Keith enjoyed painting and coloring, and would look forward to Christmas when he could help decorate for the season with Trinity.He was often the life of the party and loved to dance with any partner he could find or just by himself. Keith especially enjoyed celebrating birthdays and singing along to ?Happy Birthday?. He was a loving and affectionate person who adored his pet collies. Most important to him was his family, especially his nieces and nephews.Survivors include his sister and two brothers: Donna (Larry) Meyer, Ronald (Jane) Wills, and Dennis (Karen) Wills, all of Mazon; nine nieces and nephews: Jim Meyer of Chicago, Richard (Tricia) Meyer of Diamond, William Meyer of Mazon, Kim (Bradley) Mathis of Oswego, Janet Wills of Coal City, Deanne (Scott) Friddle of Coal City, Craig (April) Wills of Elgin, Jennifer (Robert) Fisher of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ryan Wills of Mazon; eleven great nieces and great nephews, and his long time caretaker, Paula Spurgeon.Keith was preceded in death by his parents, and several aunts and uncles.The family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway Street (one block north of Illinois Route 113), in Coal City between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street, in Coal City at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Keith?s memory to Trinity Services or Joliet Area Community Hospice.Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Keith?s memorial page by logging onto: [ https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.ReevesFuneral.com__;!!M4vhdRTxuY8!kjKpfV2cKXjrP2MRHpwD4YFNhlnUzbr3405eBsxFRdiTLkkJ5xUYS0Q6fSVzB3U4uLoBTg$
]www.ReevesFuneral.com
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City (815) 634-2125.