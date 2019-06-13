Kenneth A. Erickson



Born: August 26, 1950



Died: June 11, 2019



Kenneth A. Erickson, 68, of Morris passed away peacefully with his family at his side at 8:24 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.



A visitation will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church located at 101 Candlelight Lane in Morris. Pastor Lu Cantrell will officiate.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Seneca.



The Hagi & Baker Funeral Home in Streator is in charge of the arrangements.



Ken was born August 26, 1950 in Ottawa to Carl "Junior" & Mary (Baker) Erickson. He married the love of his life, Gloria Hausken, on April 20, 1974 at West Lisbon Lutheran Church in Newark. They just recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.



He is survived by his wife; children: Jonathan (Jennifer) Erickson of Morris, Trisha (Adam) Peterson of Morris, and Scott Erickson of Minooka; grandchildren: Christopher Ryband, Olivia Peterson, and Landon Peterson; sisters: Cheryl (Ken) Stevenson of Spring, Texas, Carla (Charles) Libby of Sugarland, Texas, Tracey Duncan of Channahon, and Stacey (Dan) Wren of Minooka; his mother-in-law, Caroll Hausken of Morris and a brother-in-law, Roger (Sally) Hausken of Morris.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jeffrey Keith Erickson, and his father-in-law, Clifford Hausken.



He graduated from Seneca High School and Augustana College with a degree in Biology.



He retired in August of 2006 from LyondellBasell in Morris. He also worked at Heritage Bluffs Golf Course in Channahon.



He was a member of the Morris Moose Lodge and Peace Lutheran Church. His hobbies included golfing, deer hunting, traveling, scuba diving, and he especially enjoyed spending time with and attending his grandchildren's activities.



Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church.



Online condolences, remembrances shared, and his video tribute can be seen at www.hagifuneralhome.com Published in Morris Herald-News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary