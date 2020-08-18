Kenneth Cook Eckstein
Born: July 17, 1929
Died: August 12, 2020
Kenneth Cook Eckstein, of Urbana, Illinois, joined his loving wife, Alice, in heaven on August 12, 2020. He was 91.
Surviving are their four daughters, Suellen Eckstein of Evanston, Illinois, Margaret Eckstein of Oak Park, Illinois, Janet Eckstein, of Mahomet, Illinois and Karen Joy (Michael) of Lockport, Illinois; he will be lovingly remembered by his seven grandchildren and by his five great grandchildren. His wife, his parents, siblings, two grandsons and two great granddaughters precede him in death.
Kenneth was born on July 17, 1929 in Ivesdale, Illinois to Henry and Grace (Cook) Eckstein. He graduated from Bement High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Kenneth married Alice (Simmons) in 1961 and they enjoyed 59 years together. He worked as a lab technician in the petrochemical industry until retiring in 1987. He and Alice were active members of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post #620, Bement for over 65 years and a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing, sports, investments and spending time with his family. Kenneth was a very generous and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.
On Tuesday August 18, private family services will be held at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy, Illinois and he will be laid to rest at Rice Cemetery in Champaign County. A public memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Kenneth may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, to honor his wife on their website alz.org
or mailed to the home office at 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Online condolences may be sent to the Eckstein family at www.morganmemorialhome.com
.