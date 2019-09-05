|
Kenneth Crum
Born: October 27, 1948
Died: August 31, 2019
Kenneth Crum was born October 27, 1948 in Kerrville, Texas. He has resided in Morris, Illinois for the last 35 years with his life partner, Ruth Crum.
Ken was currently retired, but he had worked for Schneider National and as a Plant Manager of Northfield Wire Corporation. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy for 8 years during the Vietnam Era. Vacation time was spent making trips to Las Vegas during his lifetime. He always included family and friends in his trips.
For the past twelve years Kenneth has battled with diabetes and he was recently diagnosed with kidney failure. The Lord took him home on August 31, 2019. He is leaving behind family members stretching from Indiana to Texas.
Kenneth's ashes will be placed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 5, 2019