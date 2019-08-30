|
|
Kenneth M. Canaday
Born: May 12, 1921; in Morris, IL
Died: June 18, 2019; in Bull Shoals, AR
Kenneth M. Canaday, age 98, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas died June 18, 2019 at his home. He was born May 12, 1921 in Morris, Illinois to Ray and Leona Palmer Canaday.
He attended Morris Public Schools (class of 1939) and Illinois Wesleyan College. In 1941 he married Ruth Graham, also of Morris.
During World War II Ken served in the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps; he was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Before and after the War he was employed by Morris Paper Mills until 1960, when he relocated to Plainfield, Illinois as General Manager of Illinois Box and Crate Co.. Ken was named in "Who's Who in the Midwest" as a noted Industrialist.
Kenneth was a member of the First Baptist Church in Morris, a Mason for 65 years, past Master of the Morris Masonic Lodge, and a Lifetime Member of the VFW. He was a very avid golfer and loved to hunt and fish. In 1985 Ken and Ruth retired to Bull Shoals.
Survivors include his sons, Jim of Bull Shoals Arkansas, Ray of Bull Shoals Arkansas, and Brett of Snellville Georgia; a sister Fae, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Morris Evergreen Cemetery in Section 1, Lot 27, Graham/Canaday at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, 9/7/2019. The Service will be conducted by the Mazon Masonic Lodge.
Published in Morris Herald-News from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2019