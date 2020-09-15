1/1
Kyle Patrick Casey
Kyle Patrick Casey

Born: August 14, 1997

Died: September 8, 2020

Kyle Patrick Casey, 23, of Normal, passed away on September 8, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1997 in Ottawa, Illinois to Todd Casey and Bernice Schall.

Kyle is survived by his father Todd (Diana) Casey of Normal and his mother Bernice Casey of Pontiac, one sister Tera Kapraun of Mt. Zion, one brother Hunter Casey of Pontiac, maternal grandmother Elaine (Keith) Kelly of Bloomington, three step-siblings: Ashli (Rob) Rhynes of Streator, Lesli (Derek) Campbell of Normal and Thadius Meyers of Normal and his beloved girlfriend of seven years Alexis Flynn.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Louie Schall, paternal grandparents Don and Mary Casey and two uncles Tim Casey and John Roberts.

Kyle worked as a Union Laborer with Local 75. He was a motorcycle and car enthusiast and a fan of drift racing. Kyle rode with BloNo Moto and enjoyed spending time with friends. He was always the life of the party and he loved his two dogs Cabella and Duke.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday September 17, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704. The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at East Lawn Funeral Home. CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.eastlawnmemorial.com


Published in Morris Herald-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
East Lawn Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral service
07:00 PM
East Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL 61704
3096638842
