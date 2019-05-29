Laura L. Lestina



Born: November 23, 1926



Died: May 25, 2019



Laura L. Lestina, age 92 of Wilmington, passed away May 25, 2019.



Born November 23, 1926 in Custer Park, Laura Louise was a daughter of Peter and Alice (Davy) Larsen.



Survivors include her children: Fred (Irene) Lestina of Morris, Gary (Sherri) Lestina of Joliet, Loralyn (Dennis) Wilhelmi of Buckingham and Lisa Lestina of Wilmington; grandchildren: Jacob (Tina) Lestinaof Morris, Jason (Kelly) Lestina of Aurora, Melissa (Craig) Ball of Oswego, Matthew (Michelle) Wilhelmi of Parnell, Iowa and Chris (Lanae) Wilhelmi of New Prague, Minnesota; great grandchildren: Anna and Sam Lestina and Connor and Owen Ball; two brothers-in-law, Keith Thomas and George Lestina and numerous nieces and nephews.



Laura was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred "Lefty" Lestina and siblings: Carl Larsen, Donald (Mary) Larsen, Alice (Mike) Grygiel, Dorothy Thomas and Phyllis (Larry) Whitlow.



The family will receive friends for a visitation at the First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington on Wednesday,May 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.Funeral services will follow Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. in the church and burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.



Preferred memorials may be made to the First United MethodistChurch of Wilmington.Laura's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Laura-Lestina.



Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)