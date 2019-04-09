Laverne A. Teeters



Born: July 14, 1940; in Tomah, WI



Died: April 6, 2019; in Peoria, IL



Laverne A. Teeters, 78, of Morris, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



Born July 14, 1940 in Tomah, WI, he was the son of Carl and Gladys(Johnston)Teeters. He graduated from Hixton High School in Wisconsin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 and served a tour of duty in Germany. He was employed as a farm hand in Wisconsin and later worked at the Ace Hardware Store and Hornsby's in Morris.



He is survived by two nieces, Nancy(Bill)Carter and Jacque Krug both of Wilmington; one nephew, Jim (Mary Ann) Krug of Coal City; two great nieces, Annette (Richard) Chavez and Stephani (Randy Stewart) Carter and one great nephew, James Krug.



Preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, June Krug and Pansy Gerber; one brother, John Edward Litz.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Rev. Duane Kaufman and Pastor Brian Bullock officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 9, 2019