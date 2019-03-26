LaVerne Beasley



LaVerne Beasley, 87, of Morris, passed away late Thursday evening at Regency Care of Morris.



Born January 11, 1932 in Minooka, he was the son of Earl and Charlotte(Torkelson)Beasley. He received his education in the schools of Minooka. He married Viola Anderson on October 15, 1966 at the Plattville Lutheran Church. For most of their married life they lived in Morris. He was employed for over 20 years at the Morris Paper Mill. Later he worked for the Morris Dairy Queen and Center School. Also, he owned the Beasley Lawn Service for many years.



He is survived by his loving wife, Viola; one daughter, Carol Jean Beasley of Morris; his aunt, Maxine Varness of Morris.



Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Linda Sue Beasley.



He was a member of the Plattville Lutheran Church.



Memorials may be given to the Plattville Lutheran Church.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris with Rev. Bret L. Reedy officiating. Interment will follow in Plattville Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 26, 2019